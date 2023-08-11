COUNCILLOR Liam Lyons, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for planning and regulation, has spoken out on the issue of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a matter raised by Cllr Josh Brown in the News & Mail earlier this month.
“The council is dealing with unprecedented financial challenges,” Cllr Lyons said.
“As a result, the council has had to adopt spending controls which stops all but essential spending, ensuring it can continue to provide vital services to its most vulnerable residents. Spending controls must apply to all financial transactions which have an impact on cash coming into and leaving the council’s accounts.”