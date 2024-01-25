Paul Kennedy has been confirmed as the Liberal Democrat candidate bidding to oust the Conservatives in Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections on May 2, 2024.
The Mole Valley councillor has twice previously stood for election as Surrey PCC, in 2016 and the Covid-delayed 2021 election.
He polled 13 per cent of the total votes cast in 2016 and 20 per cent in 2021, when he was defeated in the second round by Surrey's current PCC, Conservative Lisa Townsend.
Cllr Kennedy is a former barrister, accountant, and actuary with more than 30 years’ professional leadership experience in finance, governance, and criminal and public law.
He currently serves as a member of Surrey’s cross-party Police and Crime Panel which scrutinises the work of the existing Conservative PCC.
Welcoming Cllr Kennedy's reselection, leader of the Lib Dem opposition on Surrey County Council, Will Forster, said: “It’s great to have such a strong Liberal Democrat candidate yet again for this year’s election. For too long, Surrey residents have been taken for granted by the Conservatives.
"And with Labour effectively out of the race (they came a poor fourth in 2021), Paul has a great chance of winning this time. Especially following the Liberal Democrats’ stunning successes in last year’s local elections.
“Having served on the Police and Crime Panel with Paul, I know he has the professional experience, strategic clarity and commitment to turn Surrey Police around after December’s damning PEEL inspection report.”
Cllr Kennedy said: “Surrey’s dedicated police officers and staff risk their lives daily to keep us all safe. But after nearly 12 years of Conservative and “Independent” PCCs, Surrey residents pay the highest council tax in the country for our police service and have little to show for it. We all deserve better.
“The current Conservative PCC has diverted money from frontline policing to expand her own staff budget and has undermined local accountability. As a result, the number of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) across Surrey has halved, and the average response time for the 101 service reached over eight minutes leading to December’s damning inspection report. Yet the PCC’s glossy annual report just a few months earlier suggested everything was fine.
“Like many people I disagree with the idea of PCCs, but we’re stuck with them for now. So, let’s do the job properly. For over 10 years, I’ve provided independent advice and oversight to a range of public and professional bodies.