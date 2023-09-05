POLICE are planning to renew their appeal to the public today for information on Sara Sharif’s lifestyle, four weeks to the day after the ten-year-old’s body was found at a property in Horsell.
Sara’s body was found alone at her home in Hammond Road in the early hours of Thursday, August 10, a day after her relatives had fled to Pakistan.
Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28, are wanted for questioning by police.
Police in the UK said Mr Sharif made a 999 call from Pakistan, leading to them finding Sara’s body, shortly after landing in Islamabad. The three, with five children, left the UK on one-way tickets.
The cause of death has yet to be established but was likely to be “unnatural”, an inquest at Surrey Coroner’s Court heard last week.
A post-mortem examination last month revealed that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time.
It was also confirmed separately that Sara was known to Surrey County Council.
Police have regularly reinforced their appeal to the public. Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman said: “We would like to thank those people who have already come forward and reported information to us.
“However, we know there will be lots of people in the Woking community and beyond who will have had contact with Sara who may not already have come forward, and we would encourage them to do so.
“Any information is better than no information – although you might think it’s insignificant, it might be vital to the investigation and in helping us to bring justice for Sara.”
Anyone who has information which could assist the police investigation is urged to use https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4523K72-PO2
Anyone who would like to leave information confidentially, and does not want to talk to the police, can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.