POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on Saturday, October 14, in Normandy.
Officers were called to Westwood Lane at around 2.55pm after reports of a road traffic collision between the rider of a motorcycle and the driver of a Ford Mondeo.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drink or drugs. The driver has been released on conditional police bail.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage. They can be contacted, quoting 45230116514, via www.surrey.police.uk or by calling 101.
Police are also investigating reports of a stabbing on Victoria Road in Knaphill at around 11.50am on Wednesday, October 11. The victim was not at the scene when police arrived.
Two men, from London, and a woman from Maidenhead, were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.