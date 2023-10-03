POLICE are appealing for help to identify this man, pictured, who may be able to help with their investigation into an attempted burglary in Woking.
The attempted burglary took place on Monday, September 18 in Hook Heath at around 8.15pm.
If you have any information that could assist the police investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45230105599 via the website https://www.surrey.police.uk or by calling 101.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.