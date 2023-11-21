POLICE are appealing for help to locate a Woking man who is wanted in connection with a serious assault.
Sohaib Khalid, 36, is described as an Asian man, of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.
Khalid has links to Woking and West Byfleet.
If you have any information about his whereabouts or know of anything which could help find him, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45230124401 via www.surrey.police.uk or by calling 101.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.