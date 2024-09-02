Surrey Police continue to see bicycles being targeted and stolen in and around the Woking area. According to Cycling UK, around 300,000 bicycles are stolen every year in England and Wales.
To help protect your bicycle from theft and to help the police reunite it with you, should it be found. Then police suggest the following:
- Invest in a good quality bike lock and secure it to something solid
- Consider making use of a quick release wheel or saddle to make it difficult for a thief to ride the bike away
- Make sure you take any accessories with you when you leave the bike, such as helmets and lights etc.
- Take care where you store it at home and keep it in a safe place.
- Is the bike security marked in any way, for example by having it stamped with your post code, marked with a security marking scheme etc.
- If the bike has a manufacturer’s unique serial number, do you know where it is and have you recorded it?
- Take pictures of your bike so that if it is taken these can be provided to the police
- List your bike on some of the security databases thus enabling the police to cross-reference against this if it’s found/recovered. One example is http://spkl.io/6180fB6Bk
- Depending on the bike’s value, consider adding a tracker to the bike
Further information on how to protect your bicycle can be found on the Surrey Police website at: http://spkl.io/6182fB6Bw