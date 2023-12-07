Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision between a pedestrian and a driver of a red Fiat 500 who had failed to stop at the scene.
Officers were called to the Broadway, Knaphill at around 5.50pm yesterday evening on December 6.
A man in his 80s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed to allow for air ambulance to land but it has now reopened.
A 40-year-old man from Wokingham was later arrested at his home on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence. He remains in custody.
Were you in the area at the time and have dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries?
If you witnessed the incident then please contact the police quoting PR/45230138561