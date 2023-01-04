A MOPED rider failed to stop after a collision with a pedestrian in Woking on bank holiday Monday.
"We are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Woking on Monday, 2 January," said a spokesman for Surrey Police.
"Officers were called to reports of a collision between a moped and a pedestrian at around 6:20pm on Arnold Road, Woking.
"The moped rider failed to stop at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has any dashcam or doorbell footage, to contact us quoting reference number PR/ P23001220."
Anyone with information regarding the incident can get in touch via webchat on the website www.surrey.police.uk, or by calling the police on 101.
If you do not wish to leave your name, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.