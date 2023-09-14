Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man in his 20s was seriously assaulted in Deepcut on the evening of Sunday, September 10.
The man was assaulted twice, once on Blackdown Road, and a second time on Deepcut Bridge Road, at around 7.30pm, by three men.
The victim was hit with a black Ford car. He has been hospitalised with very serious injuries.
One suspect is described as a black man, aged around 22, approximately 5ft 7in with curly hair. He was wearing black clothing and sunglasses.
The second suspect is described as a white man, around 20 to 22, approximately 6ft 2in, with blonde hair and light facial hair.
If you have any information which could help the investigation, including dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at the time, contact police, quoting PR/45230101935 via https://surrey.police.uk/ or by calling 101.
Anyone who does not wish to leave their name can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.