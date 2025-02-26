A little-known form of exploitation that has impacted hundreds of people in Surrey is set to become a specific criminal offence.
Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Lisa Townsend, has told of her joy after cuckooing was included in new legislation introduced to Parliament this week.
Lisa co-commissions the county’s gold-standard Cuckooing Service in partnership with Public Health. The service is run by Catalyst Support, based in Woking.
Cuckooing involves criminals taking over the homes of vulnerable people to use for offences including county lines drug dealing.
Catalyst Support, which was honoured at Surrey Police’s Anti-Social Behaviour Awards late last year, helps victims, provides advice to those at risk, and aims to manage and resolve the risk of a property being closed by the courts.
The service has long lobbied for cuckooing to be made a specific criminal offence.
Previously, it was not a standalone offence, meaning perpetrators could only be punished for any associated offending.
But yesterday, the Government confirmed that it will be an offence to control a person’s home in connection with criminal activity without consent, with a maximum of five years in prison or a fine for those who flout the new law.
Since 2018, the Cuckooing Service has received 574 referrals from across the county and disrupted 66 organised criminal groups, known as OCGs, and 162 local drug dealers.
Among the victims are a 93-year-old great-grandmother and a woman who was forced to sleep on her kitchen floor. Another victim returned home to find a drug production line in their property, while a fourth victim’s contact details were sold to an inmate in prison as part-payment for synthetic cannabis Spice.
Last year, the service premiered Steven’s Story, a short film based on true events in Surrey.
Lisa, who also leads on Victims for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the news that cuckooing is set to become a specific criminal offence.
“This is a chillingly sinister form of exploitation that transforms homes from safe, private havens into prisons.
“While anyone can be affected, victims are usually vulnerable in some way. They may be single parents, affected by domestic abuse, have a history of substance abuse, or young, often with experience of the care system.
“Criminals will take advantage of this vulnerability to cause significant, lasting harm.
“Harm is also caused to entire communities, and police often become aware of a cuckooed property after neighbours call in persistent, severe anti-social behaviour.
“What is most worrying is that victims of cuckooing may remain hidden from police and the agencies poised to support them, through fear or perhaps because they have a history of offending.
“But if you’re in this terrible situation, you are a victim, and we can and will help you. There is a way out.
“The brilliant team at Catalyst Support are changing lives. I urge anyone who needs support to get in touch.”
Catalyst Support’s cuckooing outreach service manager Karen Jones said: “Catalyst Support Cuckooing team welcomes the first steps to recognising cuckooing as a stand-alone crime.
“We hope that making it a criminal offence will make a difference to the support available to victims, as well as deter perpetrators from exploiting vulnerable people.
“Cuckooing has long been a hidden crime, and the impact it has on vulnerable victims has often not been recognised. We hope that the change in the legislation will help the victims to be seen and receive the support they require and build resilience to avoid further exploitation.
“The guidance will help improve identification of cuckooing and allow professionals to take action.
“We will continue our work as an assertive outreach service and provide further support to both victims and partner agencies to help address cuckooing in the community.”