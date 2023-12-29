Top lot in the auction of trading cards being staged by Ewbank’s this week is expected to fetch £22,000.
The sale at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send on Thursday (January 4, 2024) will be held online and in the room. It will be open to bidders from all over the world.
Highlights include:
* A Pokémon Trading Card Game first-edition Neo Genesis sealed booster box, which carries a pre-sale guide price of £16,000 to £22,000. Neo Genesis is the first main expansion of the Neo Series of the game. It is based on Pokémon Gold and Silver, featuring popular Generation II Pokémon such as Lugia and Typhlosion. This English expansion was released on December 16, 2000.
* A Pokémon Trading Card Game Gym Challenge Unlimited sealed booster box, which has an estimate of £4,500 to £5,500. Gym Challenge is the name given to the seventh main expansion of the game. It is based on Pokémon Red and Blue, featuring Generation I Pokémon and the Kanto region’s Gym Leaders including popular cards such as Blaine’s Charizard, Blaine’s Arcanine and Giovanni’s Gyarados. The English expansion was released on October 16, 2000.
* A Pokémon Trading Card Game uncut Fossil holo sheet, which is expected to sell for £2,200 to £3,000. This professionally-framed sheet features the holographic cards from the Fossil expansion. It is from the collection of the former managing director of Wizards of the Coast in the UK. A note on the back of the sheet is addressed to him from the head of marketing at that time. The note says: “Steve, many thanks for not bugging me too much during Wizards of the Coast’s record-breaking year in 2000. Please have this as we have all got one!!! Thank you, Sam Ward.”
* A Wizards of the Coast commemorative acrylic piece, with a holographic Black Star Mew promo Pokémon card encapsulated, which is set to realise £1,000 to £1,500. This piece is one of 20 that were made and given to select UK retailers as a celebration of the successful year of sales that they achieved in 2000. The acrylic case is signed by the managing director of the UK Wizards of the Coast branch at that time.
* A Pokémon Trading Card Game sealed Southern Islands Collection, which has been valued at £800 to £1,200. Released in 2000, it contains the 18 promo cards and three sealed packs. While the packs are random, they are usually the first three from the Neo Series.
