* A Pokémon Trading Card Game uncut Fossil holo sheet, which is expected to sell for £2,200 to £3,000. This professionally-framed sheet features the holographic cards from the Fossil expansion. It is from the collection of the former managing director of Wizards of the Coast in the UK. A note on the back of the sheet is addressed to him from the head of marketing at that time. The note says: “Steve, many thanks for not bugging me too much during Wizards of the Coast’s record-breaking year in 2000. Please have this as we have all got one!!! Thank you, Sam Ward.”