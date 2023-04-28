WEST Horsley Place is hosting a number of outdoor theatre productions throughout spring and summer, beginning with a performance of one of Shakespeare’s most chaotic comedies.
The Three Inch Fools theatre company returns to the mansion on Friday and Sunday 19 and 21 May with evening performances in the Home Paddock of As You Like It.
With endless costume changes and confusion, the Fools take on Shakespeare’s story of rustic revelry in the Forest of Arden. Rosalind and Celia are on the run, Orlando is practising his passionate yet pathetic attempts at poetry, and a cohort of boisterous lords are rubbing shoulders with a company of country bumpkins.
As You Like It is most suitable for adults and older children, but younger children are welcome.
Audience members are encouraged to take their own blankets, cushions, and camping-chairs and are advised that performances will continue whatever the weather.
Also being staged are family productions of The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny and Wind in the Willows, plus an open-air adaptation of David Walliams’s Bad Dad and a comedic production of Robin Hood.
Quantum Theatre presents a new adaptation of two of Beatrix Potter’s best-loved stories, The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny on Wednesday 26 July and a fresh adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s Wind in the Willows on Tuesday 22 August.
Heartbreak Productions’ adaptation of Bad Dad is performed on Wednesday and Saturday 2 and 26 August and Three Inch Fools return with their take on Robin Hood on Friday and Saturday 8 and 9 September.
West Horsley Place, in Epsom Road, Leatherhead, is a Grade I listed mediaeval manor house that is the location for the BBC One sitcom Ghosts. The house dates from 1425, although there has been a building on site since Saxon times.
The house and estate were inherited in 2014 by Bamber Gascoigne, the original quizmaster on University Challenge.
Bamber, who died last year, led West Horsley Place Trust in an aim to bring the house, gardens, 380-acre estate and eight Grade II listed outbuildings back into good repair and to improve people’s wellbeing through art, culture, heritage and nature.
For more details of entertainment and activities at West Horsley Place visit www.westhorsleyplace.org.