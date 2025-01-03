2024/0899: Application for Certificate of Lawful Existing Use to establish whether permission PLAN/2017/0972 for 'Demolition of 20no existing bedsits accommodated within three-storey late Victorian building with 1970s extension, and adjacent post war chalet bungalow. Redevelopment of site to provide 18no wheelchair accessible units within 2no two storey buildings with accommodation in roof space' had been implemented before expiry date of 09.06.2024 and is lawful. Woodham Place, Carlton Road