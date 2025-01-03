Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2024/0913: Single-storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration. 20 Blackwood Close, West Byfleet
2024/0843: Single-storey front and rear extension following demolition of existing shed. 38 Hollies Avenue, West Byfleet
Canalside
2024/0812: Conversion of existing ancillary storage space to create 5 x residential (class C3) dwelling; enlarged windows on north-eastern elevation at first floor; and ancillary works. Hollywood Quarter, Church Street East
Goldsworth Park
CONSULT/2024/0008: Details of External Lighting Scheme and Landscaping submitted pursuant to Condition 7 and 13 to planning permission ref: WO/PLAN/2023/0570 dated 9 November 2023 (this application is determined by Surrey County Council under their ref SCC_Ref_2024-0184). Former Lakers Youth Centre, Goldsworth Park Centre
2024/0846: Conversion of single two-storey detached dwelling into 2x semi-detached dwellings. 3 Caradon Close
2024/0909: Retrospective planning permission for single-storey rear extension. 17 Lidstone Close
Heathlands
2024/0912: Temporary permission for single-storey modular classroom with ancillary facilities without compliance with Condition 1 of planning permission ref: WO/2023/0114 dated 18 October 2023 to extend temporary period for siting of classroom accommodation (this application is determined by Surrey County Council under their ref SCC_Ref_2024-0179). Hoe Valley School, Egley Road
2024/0914: Two-storey side extension and 1No front rooflight. 12 Evelyn Close
Horsell
2024/0899: Application for Certificate of Lawful Existing Use to establish whether permission PLAN/2017/0972 for 'Demolition of 20no existing bedsits accommodated within three-storey late Victorian building with 1970s extension, and adjacent post war chalet bungalow. Redevelopment of site to provide 18no wheelchair accessible units within 2no two storey buildings with accommodation in roof space' had been implemented before expiry date of 09.06.2024 and is lawful. Woodham Place, Carlton Road
2024/0931: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for detached garage. Bourne Place, Horsell Common Road
2024/0929: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear outbuilding. Bourne Place, Horsell Common Road
2024/0928: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear dormer window. Bourne Place, Horsell Common Road
2024/0871: Single-storey rear extension. 72 Meadway Drive
2024/0880: Construction of additional storey to create a two-storey dwelling, alterations to fenestration and solar panels to the roof. Open porch to front elevation and raised patio to rear. 14 Lych Way
2024/0890: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing single storey rear extension. (Amended Application form). 24A Well Lane
Hoe Valley
2024/0911: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and insertion of 2No side windows. 2B Bonsey Lane, Westfield
2024/0919: Retrospective planning permission for a rear outbuilding. 48 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
Knaphill
2024/0925: Single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage. 26 Grindstone Crescent
Mount Hermon
2024/0901: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 3 The Close, St Pauls Road
St John's
2024/0917: Creation of wheelchair access, alterations to landscaping and changes to fenestration. Flat 3, St John's Hill House, St Johns Hill Road
2024/0916: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following part removal of existing conservatory. 34 Alma Close, Knaphill