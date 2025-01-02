The leader of Surrey County Council is to write to the Government calling for the 2025 elections to be postponed in order to allow authorities to focus on merging under devolution plans.
In December last year the Government announced its vision to merge councils in Surrey and get rid of its 11 boroughs and districts. There would also be a directly elected mayor.
Councillor Tim Oliver plans to formally ask the government to postpone county elections until May 2026 to give the councils time to “put together proposals for local government reform necessary to unlock further devolution for Surrey.”
Not everyone has welcomed the delay with Surrey Heath Borough Council set to discuss a motion rejecting the county council leader’s proposals and allow the May 2025 poll to go ahead “in the interest of democracy and hearing the resident’s voice.”
Devolution plans are part of sweeping changes to how services are run as Downing Street looks to reshape local government.
Surrey currently operates under a two tier system with the county council overseeing things such as education, transport and fire with the boroughs and districts focused local planning matters, refuse collection and housing.
Devolution would do away with this system and instead create single unitary authorities, arguing it is more cost-effective.
In a draft letter set to be approved at an extraordinary meeting next week, Cllr Oliver writes that he shares the ambitions for boosting the country’s economic prospects and reforms to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of public services.
He said it was clear that reforming local government would unlock the full benefits of further devolution for the county.
The letter reads: “The current two-tier structure of local government in Surrey, comprising 12 sovereign local authorities, is fragmented and in a number of areas inefficient which inevitably diverts resources away from delivering the services that residents rightly expect.
“I believe reorganisation would provide more streamlined and cost-effective services for Surrey, enabling us to achieve further efficiencies and deliver better outcomes for our residents and communities.
“Local government reorganisation is a crucial stepping stone to further devolution for Surrey, to enable our communities to take more control of their own destinies.”
Cllr Oliver said the county already delivered more than £50 billion in gross value added every year, but further and deeper devolution could lead to even better returns.
It adds: “I am therefore writing to ask you to exercise your ministerial powers to lay the necessary legislation to postpone the county council elections in Surrey, which are due to take place in May 2025.
This will give us the time to work with the leaders of Surrey’s district and borough councils to put together proposals for local government reform that are necessary to unlock further devolution for Surrey.”
New unitary elections could then take place in 2026, and a mayoral election in 2027.
He argues that the delay would also allow time to determine how to deal with the “significant financial risk of the level of debt currently held across the Surrey local government footprint.”
Woking Borough Council is currently bankrupt with deficit of more than £1billion and debts of about £2billion, while Surrey County Council and Spelthorne Borough Council both have debts of more than £1billion.
Any proposals, Cllr Oliver adds, will need to adequately consider how to ensure the sustainable operation of any authority in the absence of exceptional financial support from the Government or a level of write-off.
Timetable for Devolution:
10 January 2025
Letter submitted to Minister of State requesting election postponement
Before March 2025
Minister’s response to letter received
March 2025
Interim Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) proposal submitted to government
May 2025
Full LGR proposal submitted to government
May – June 2025
Government evaluates proposal(s) received for LGR and makes a decision on whether to proceed on single proposal, or to consult further on one or more proposals
July 2025
Government consultation with affected bodies on LGR proposal(s)
Autumn 2025
Government decision on LGR anticipated, which begins statutory process to establish new council(s)
January 2026
Parliamentary process begins to lay Statutory Instruments
May 2026
Elections to shadow unitary authority/ies
Spring 2027
New unitary/ies ‘go live’
Spring 2027 or 2028
Mayoral elections and mayoral strategic authority ‘go live’, with the preparations for the establishment of the Mayoral Strategic Authority (MSA) taking place throughout 2026/27, or Surrey joins MSA with neighbours