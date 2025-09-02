2025/0365: Single-storey side extension with integrated garage following demolition of existing garage. 5 Dorset Drive, Woking
2025/0467: Removal of existing uPVC shiplap cladding and replace with non-combustible horizontal Hardie VL plank weatherboard and new insulation on recovered bay windows roofs. Causeway Court, Woking
2025/0550: Prior Approval under Class Q, Part 3, Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) for proposed change of use of one agricultural barn into one dwellinghouse (Use Class C3). Hill Place Farm, Warbury Lane, Knaphill
2025/0533: Single-storey rear extension and part single-storey, part first-floor side and rear extension following demolition of existing outbuilding. Proposed front and rear dormers including Juliet balcony and side rooflight. Alterations to fenestration. 5 Greenmeads, Mayford
2025/0542: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear dormer window and Juliet balcony. Insertion of 2No front rooflights. 44 Victoria Road, Knaphill
2025/0483: Single-storey rear and side extension, alterations to existing front porch, fenestration alterations and replacement windows throughout. New external flue and rear patio (amended plans). Burhou , 8 The Gateway, Woodham
2025/0505: Listed Building Consent for two-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing single-storey extension (in association with section 73 application ref: PLAN/2025/0504). The Old House , 215 Old Woking Road, Woking
2025/0425: Rear conservatory. 22 Fairmead, Woking
2025/0431: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 3 Fairbanks, Triggs Lane, Woking
2025/0522: Single-storey rear extension and side extensions with new flat roof to garage. Oak Trees, Comeragh Close, Woking
2025/0614: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend maximum depth of 4.3m, maximum height of 3.1m and maximum height of eaves of 3m. 80 St Michaels Road, Sheerwater
2025/0514: Conversion of integral garage to habitable room with associated infill wall with window to front elevation. 6 Chequer Tree Close, Woking
2025/0588: Prior notification for single-storey rear and separate single-storey side extension following demolition of 2No existing garage outbuildings to extend maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 3.9m and maximum height of eaves of 2.7m. Hoyte Lodge , 464 Woodham Lane, Woking
2024/0692: Detached dwelling, together with associated car parking, cycle and refuse storage and landscaping, following demolition of Scout hut and outbuildings. Former Scout hut, Walnut Tree Lane, Byfleet
2025/0446: Part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing outbuildings and conservatory. (Amended Plans). 17 Briarwood Road, St John’s
