PARKVIEW Centre for the Community in Sheerwater was packed with Woking Photographic Society members new and old for their third projected digital images (PDI) competition of the season.
They enjoyed viewing images that included examples of abstract art, the natural world, landscapes and perfect portraits.
Photographs were judged by Roger Mendham LRPS, Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society. He awarded certificates to the winners of the advanced and open classes.
Among the images that caught the Roger’s eye in the advanced class were:
Anthony Wiltshire’s photograph of Sai Yok Noi Falls Thailand. “The waterfall is also known as Khao Phang, crumbled mountain, waterfall,” said Anthony. “It’s in the Tenasserim Hills of Sai Yok District of Kanchanaburi Province, a region better known for the ‘Bridge On The River Kwai’.
“The falls were in full flood due to heavy rain on previous days, which was lucky, as there’s normally only a small trickle of water for the time of year.”
Keith Newton demonstrated his post-processing skills in his photo name Apprehended. “The Steam Punks were photographed at The Royal Gunpowder Factory,” he said.
“However, I didn’t think the woodlands I photographed them in were appropriate so in post-processing I digitally relocated them to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Suomenlinna Sea Fortress, Helsinki, and for effect, added some sea fog photographed at the Needles.”
Brendan Mcllargey co-opted his son to be part of Master Builder. “Lego played an important part in our family for generations,” he said. “Even I spent countless hours creating with this well-known construction toy. I used the bright colourful uniformity of the blocks to appear as if my son has built himself a Lego house. His engaging expression accentuates this fun portrait.”
Five certificates were awarded in the open class. Abstract art does not attempt to denote exact depictions of a visual reality but instead use shapes, colours and forms, demonstrated by Jo Fenning.
She was near the Royal Victoria Docks in London’s East End where, by chance, she came across Crystal House. “I was looking for abstract opportunities with my Olympus OM-D5 camera,” said Jo.
“The photograph was taken on a very bright sunny day. Due to the extreme light, it was difficult to compose the photo without creating flares and very bright spots and also include all the reflections. Some post-processing was needed, slight cropping, colour enhancing, contrast and a small amount of sharpening.”
“
The quality, skill and enthusiasm of all our photographers bodes well for the future of the hobby in Woking.”
Stephen Wilder, Woking Photographic Society president
Wendy Almond’s Curious Cuckoo was photographed at Thursley Common in May 2022. This famous bird is known across the UK as Colin the Cuckoo, and is thought to be the same bird that has migrated to Surrey from central Africa for the last nine years. “Apart from waiting around for a while, I had no difficulty taken his picture,” said Wendy.
Connie Kinley was on a family holiday to Namibia when she came across the dunes at Sossusvlei. “It was winter, so the nights were freezing, particularly in the desert,” she said.
“This part of the Namib desert has some of the highest, oldest and most colourful sand dunes in the world, which are beautiful to photograph and an adventure to climb.
“This particular view was taken just off the main road through the national park in the afternoon light. I was rushing to reach the park gates before closing time.”
Woking Photographic Society president Stephen Wilder said: “It is great to see so many new members winning certificates for their work, and all awarded on merit.
“Another first for the society too is that all the winners in the open class are ladies, and most of those are new to the society. The quality, skill and enthusiasm of all our photographers bodes well for the future of the hobby in Woking.”
