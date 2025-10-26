The Phoenix Cultural Centre in Woking has been given a lifeline after building owners EcoWorld London stepped in to support the venue until the end of its lease in July 2026, preventing closure scheduled for December 2025.
In August, the community-led organisation announced plans to close its Goldsworth Road premises, which house both the cultural centre and the Fiery Bird Live Music Venue.
Ongoing challenges with business rates since the start of the lease in October 2023, along with repeated break-ins, had drained limited funds and resources, affecting its ability to operate and raise income.
Despite setbacks, the Phoenix team continued to host gigs, exhibitions and community events, while offering affordable neutral space to local groups and charities.
The venue also provided creative industry training and performance opportunities, helping people gain confidence and experience in the arts.
Earlier this year, the organisation launched a crowdfund appeal to stay open until the end of 2025, supporting community groups, completing training for sound and lighting learners, and honouring charity fundraisers already booked. The appeal remains live for a few more days, now focused on building a long-term future for a permanent grassroots cultural and live music venue in Woking.
The centre’s work has been widely recognised, earning awards for community-led regeneration, creative resilience and social impact. It has also been shortlisted for a King’s Award for Voluntary Service this year.
Elaine McGinty, chief executive and co-founder of Phoenix Cultural Centre CIC, said: “The support from our landlord, EcoWorld London, has opened up the road ahead. We thought we had finally met the challenge impossible to navigate.
“This will underpin our operation, enabling focus on essential income to support our core aims and see a time when Woking gets the permanent grassroots cultural live music venue it deserves, and we committed to securing for our community 15 years ago.
“We believe the way to celebrate the heritage of music and writing Woking is famous for is by giving opportunities for everyone to have a creative life, whether for fun or access to the many careers available in the creative industries that are so embedded in Surrey.
“The generosity of those who shared and donated to the crowdfund campaign, and outside of that, brought us to this point. Despite knowing they were contributing to closure and what others may think of as a lost cause, they had faith to support the community groups who use us through their generosity. Without them and their belief, we would have closed in August and this couldn’t have happened. We cannot thank them enough.”
Katie-Savin Taylor, development director at EcoWorld London, added: “We’re delighted to support the Phoenix Cultural Centre and help ensure that they can continue their incredible work in Woking. The centre plays such an important role in bringing people together through creativity, music and community spirit, and we’re proud to contribute to their success.”
About Phoenix Cultural Centre CIC and Fiery Bird Live Music Venue Phoenix Cultural Centre CIC is a community-founded, not-for-profit organisation in Woking dedicated to creating inclusive spaces for live music, creative development and community engagement.
It runs the Fiery Bird Live Music Venue, offering accessible opportunities for people of all backgrounds to participate in and experience live music and the arts.
For more than 15 years, the centre has championed grassroots culture in Woking, supporting local artists, volunteers, trainees and community groups to make the town a place where creativity thrives.
