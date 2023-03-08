THREE cats are looking for their forever homes after being rescued by the RSPCA from a flat containing 81 felines.
Brody is a two-year-old black and white shorthaired male, Chomp is a two-year-old tabby shorthaired male, and Farrah is a four-year-old black shorthaired female.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “It has taken a while for us to build trust with them, but we are getting there.
“Brody has grown in confidence so much.
“Although he does not want to be touched, he is so inquisitive and likes to see what is going on.
“He will take treats from us, and enjoys playing with a stringy toy with us.
“He is really playful by himself too – we often catch him playing with his favourite toys when he thinks we are not looking.
“Chomp is quite a shy boy. But we have made a lot of progress with him.
“He used to run away and hide from us, but he is becoming braver and more curious as to what we are about. The way to Chomp’s heart is food.
“Farrah can be a bit timid and unsure about being handled. But she is a sweetie.
“She is learning to enjoy being stroked – and with people she knows and trusts, she purrs and takes treats.
“This has been a slow process, but it was such a great feeling to make a breakthrough with her.
“All three cats are looking to be homed separately. Each needs to be the only cat in their new home.
“We think they can live with older children who are understanding and respectful with them, but they cannot live with dogs.
“Having never been outside, they will need slow and careful introductions to the outdoor life in a peaceful area away from busy roads and railway lines.”
If you are interested in providing a forever home for one of the cats, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an online application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Application does not guarantee adoption.