We have also had many people I worked with through Sunny Sessions go on to have their own radio shows at Surrey Hills Community Radio, including the team who produce a show called It’s that Friday Feeling. This is led by Mark and James and others who have a learning disability. It began in lockdown when I was supporting Mark and others to record radio shows in their home as an activity. Mark then got his friends involved and now they independently travel from Woking to Leatherhead to present their show . You can hear their show every Friday between 3pm and 5pm.