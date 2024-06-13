Can you see me? Can you hear me?
This week (June 17 to 23) is learning disability week, a celebration of the learning disability community. This is a chance to shine a spotlight on what they can achieve and raise awareness as there are still many barriers people face every day.
This year’s theme is “can you see me?” There are events and activities across the week to shine a spotlight on this often-forgotten community.
I have worked with the learning disability community for many years as a support worker and now through my work at Sunnybank Trust. This community, given the right support, patience and understanding, can achieve amazing things. When I was involved with hospital radio many years ago I was asked to train a man who has autism. I didn't realise at the time how that experience would lead me on the path of inclusive radio which I have become so passionate about.
The work we are doing with Sunny Sessions is having a real impact. I love supporting our partners (members of the charity) to plan and conduct interviews for the show. I have a team of Sunnybank reporters and we discuss ideas and who they would like to interview based on their interests, and then I support them to find a guest and we meet to discuss questions and draw up a list.
Over the last few years we have seen people go from being prompted for each question to being able to listen to the conversation, rearrange the question list in their mind during the interview and add their own questions if they hear something they want to explore more. These are real skills that also have a positive impact on other areas of life. There are so many benefits, and its also fun.
We have also had many people I worked with through Sunny Sessions go on to have their own radio shows at Surrey Hills Community Radio, including the team who produce a show called It’s that Friday Feeling. This is led by Mark and James and others who have a learning disability. It began in lockdown when I was supporting Mark and others to record radio shows in their home as an activity. Mark then got his friends involved and now they independently travel from Woking to Leatherhead to present their show . You can hear their show every Friday between 3pm and 5pm.
Listen to the Sunny Sessions from The Sunnybank Trust on Surrey Hills Community Radio Monday and Thursday 10am and on the first Monday of each month at 9pm.
Sunny Sessions is also on Radio Woking every Wednesday at 9am and on demand at www.sunnybanktrust.org/sunny-sessions
