The sun was shining on the first day of September, setting up perfect conditions for a health charity fundraiser.
Frimley Health Charity’s annual Walk for Wards took place at Stokes Farm Barn in Wokingham, featuring a scenic and custom-designed five-mile walk through stunning countryside.
The beautiful fields and abundant wildlife brought together the charity’s supporters, as they raised money for their local hospitals. The event started and ended at the Barn, before walkers returned to enjoy a well-deserved rest and delicious refreshment in the sunshine. More than £5,000 was raised, with donations still coming in and the walk was the equivalent distance from London to Belgium and back again.
Frimley Health Charity event manager Megan Parry, said: “Walk for Wards is one of our incredible events that brings so many patients, their families and staff together to show their appreciation for a ward close to their hearts. Or perhaps to walk in memory of a loved one. Thank you to everyone who took part and already we can’t wait to see you all in 2025!”
Proceeds will go towards helping hospitals to invest in the latest medical technology to provide the best care possible, facility upgrades, specialist training and research and more.
A comment from a participant on a previous walk said: “What a well organised event, we loved taking part and fundraising for a ward very close to our hearts. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family.”
The event was kindly sponsored by Shaw Gibbs and Fairways Engineering and supported by Sewa Day. The charity thanks the sponsors for their ongoing support, as it couldn’t have done the fundraiser without their kindness and generosity.
To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/walk4wards2023. For more information about the charity’s upcoming events, go to frimleyhealthcharity.org