“Obstacle race: the first obstacle will be a tarpaulin stretched upon the ground – this they must crawl under; second, climb up a rope fixed to a bar, get over the top and down a rope at the other side; third, pass through sacks; fourth, drink half pint of beer or lemonade and eat a biscuit – this must be done standing at the table; fifth, pass through swinging tubs; sixth, pass under and over three bars 12 inches off the ground.”