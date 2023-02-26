CLAUDE Grahame-White was a hero in the pioneering days of aviation, a wealthy English eccentric who flew his aircraft from its base at Brooklands aerodrome.
Last week, Peeps into the Past featured the story of him landing in a field in Westfield in 1910, on his way to an appearance at Woking police court. He faced a charge of speeding in his car, and was found guilty.
On 22 May 1911, Claude and some other aviators flew from Hendon in north London to Sutton Place, where they were guests of the property’s then-owner Lord Northcliffe. But there was nearly a disaster.
Under the headline “Aeroplane smash near Woking – Mr Hamel’s narrow escape from a ditch, Mr Grahame-White’s mishap”, the News & Mail wrote: “One of the many aeroplanes which are often seen flying over Woking came to grief in the grounds of Sutton Place on Sunday evening.
“Mr Gustav Hamel, the aviator, had a very narrow escape from death.”
Aviators Hubert Lathan and Mr Astley also made the trip.
Lord Northcliffe’s guests also included the Rt Hon AJ Balfour, the Hon Alfred and Lady Lyttleton, Mr and Mrs J St Loe Strachey, Mr and Mrs Arthur Lee, Mr Gustavard and Lady Elves.
The News & Mail said: “Mr Grahame-White’s machine passed over Woking at about midday, and hundreds of people watched the progress of the rapidly moving airship (sic).
“The other aviators followed later in the day, and, in descending in Sutton Park (sic), Mr Hamel’s aeroplane overbalanced and fell into a ditch, where it was completely wrecked.
“Happily, the airman extracted himself from the wreck unhurt.”
During the day “many interesting aerial manoeuvres were carried out”, and some of the guests who “intended accompanying one or other of the airmen on a trip were deterred from doing so by Mr Hamel’s mishap”.
Claude began his return journey the following morning.
The report said: “Before he had gone far, the exhaust valve of his motor proved defective, and he was compelled to come to earth in a field belonging to Mr AJ Lewry, adjoining Old Woking.
“Mr White left for London by train, and the aircraft – a Farman biplane – remained in the field and was inspected by hundreds of people during the afternoon. Mr Charles Hubert, a pupil of Mr Grahame-White, took charge of affairs,” said the report.
“Shortly before 6pm, Mr Hubert decided to make an ascent, the machine by this time having been repaired.
“Taking his seat, the aviator, a fresh-looking young Frenchman, started the motor.
“The propellor rapidly revolved, creating a blast of air which sent several hats flying and made many spectators stagger. The machine ran a few yards, then soared gracefully aloft.
“After circling over the heads of hundreds of people who had gathered, Mr Hubert headed for the railway line, and, having found his bearings, flew rapidly off in the direction of Brooklands.”
My thanks go to Peeps researcher Mark Coxhead for his work on this story.
IF you have memories or old pictures relating to the Woking area and its people which you would like to contribute to this page, call David Rose on 01483 838960, or write to the News & Mail.