Charity Surrey Care Trust is calling on walkers, families, friends, and businesses to tackle a 13 (or even 26) -mile challenge across Surrey on Saturday 12 September, helping young people overcome barriers, build confidence and create brighter futures.
Surrey Care Trust’s 5 Peaks Challenge will see participants take on either a half or full marathon distance walk, tackling the “Five peaks of Surrey” (St Martha's Hill, Newlands Corner, Leith Hill, Holmbury Hill and Pitch Hill) while raising vital funds to support the charity’s work with young people across the county.
For many young people, the biggest challenges they face are not physical ones. Barriers such as low confidence, anxiety, lack of skills or uncertainty about the future can make it difficult to stay connected to education, training and then employment.
Surrey Care Trust helps young people take their next steps by providing alternative education, mentoring, confidence-building activities, skills development, and practical support to help them recognise their potential and move towards a positive future.
Through its Steps2Work programme, Surrey Care Trust has supported hundreds of young people, helping them progress into employment, education, training and volunteering.
“Everyone faces challenges in life, and sometimes young people need someone to help them find their way forward,” said Rachel Perez-Lofty, fundraising and marketing manager.
“The 5 Peaks Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for the Surrey community to come together, take on a personal challenge and help young people build confidence and achieve their goals.
“The bespoke orienteering route offers participants the chance to challenge themselves while enjoying Surrey’s beautiful countryside - whether as individuals, with friends, or as part of a workplace team.
"Expert organisation, stunning Surrey Hills countryside, the challenge of the 5 peaks, fresh air and the chance to meet other walkers all combine to make the day something very special.”
For more details, visit https://www.surreycaretrust.org.uk/event/charity-challenge-event-surrey-5-peaks-challenge-2026/
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