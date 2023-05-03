WOKING legend Paul Weller’s prolific musical career will be explored at HMV’s new store in the Peacocks Centre on Thursday evening.
Dylan Jones, author and former editor of the international men’s magazine GQ, will be signing copies of his new book Magic: A Journal of Song, a collaboration with Weller, from 6pm.
The work considers Weller’s songwriting from founding The Jam in his teenage years to creating The Style Council, through to his time as a solo musician.
Presenting Weller’s personally curated selection of more than 100 songs spanning his musical career, Magic is illustrated with more than 450 photographs and items of memorabilia.
An illuminating commentary of some 25,000 words from Jones gives unprecedented insight into Weller’s creative process.