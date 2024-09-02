Frimley Health’s online patient portal MyFrimleyHealth Record has been receiving positive reviews from users.
It helps people manage their care while at home or on the go and scores 4.5 stars out of five on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
More than 208,000 people have already signed up to the app, which is also available on a website. People can manage appointments, attend online consultations, message the care team, view medications, test results, and more.
A five-star review stated: “It is so helpful being able to view my messages, test results and appointments all in one place. I can’t say enough good things about it.”
A third reviewer, who also gave five stars, wrote: “To have an app that is secure, well-developed with ease of use in mind is so important. I’m so glad that I am able to use this for my first baby.”