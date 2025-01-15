Woking & Sam Beare Hospice volunteers greeted theatre goers over the festive season to raise money for charity.
The hospice is the chosen charity partner of ATG Entertainment – Woking Venues and the collection of 44 buckets across twenty-two days was a great success. A total of £14,808 was raised which equates to 166 visits to patients in the community.
A spokesperson from the hospice said: “We were delighted to collect donations at this year’s pantomime of Sleeping Beauty. We thank everyone who stopped to make a donation as they left the pantomime.
“The generosity of individuals and families was wonderful to see and will help us to continue to give outstanding care to our patients this coming year.”