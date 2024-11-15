Woking town centre is set to sparkle as the festive season officially “Biggins” with the Christmas tree lights switch-on in Jubilee Square on Thursday 21 November.
Christopher Biggins, star of New Victoria Theatre’s panto Sleeping Beauty, has the honour of lighting up the borough’s biggest Christmas tree.
Promising an evening filled with cheer and holiday magic, the festivities begin at 4.45pm, with the grand switch-on at 6pm.
Visitors can look forward to carol singing, live music, dance performances, and a traditional Christmas market offering seasonal gifts and festive refreshments.
This year’s Christmas tree has been generously donated by Woking Asian Business Forum, a gesture that unites communities and brings joy to all.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “Our Christmas lights switch-on brings together people of all ages to celebrate the joy of the season. I would like to thank Woking Asian Business Forum for their generous contribution. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Jubilee Square to mark the start of this festive time.”
Shahid Azeem, chair of Woking Asian Business Forum, added: “Christmas is about community, family, celebration and togetherness. We are proud to support the local community by donating this year’s Christmas tree.”