All vehicles under 14’6” will be diverted from the M25 at junction 8 (Reigate) along the A217, A240 and join the A3 at Tolworth. Vehicles over 14’6” will be diverted from the M25 at junction 9 (Leatherhead) along the A243, A309 and A307 through Esher and A245 to join the A3 at Painshill.