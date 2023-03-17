DRIVERS are being reminded of overnight closures of the M25 at junction 10 around the A3, as part of the ongoing project to upgrade the junction, which start tonight from 9pm.
"M25 junction 10 is one of the busiest junctions in the country, and the upgrade scheme will improve connections, safety, and create better journeys," said a National Highways spokesman.
"As part of this, National Highways will need to close junction 10 and 11 at various times over the next few weeks, as follows:
"On Friday 17 March, the M25 will be closed anticlockwise overnight (9pm-6am) between junctions 11 for Chertsey and junction 10 for the A3.
"From 9pm on Saturday 18 until 8am on Sunday 19 March, the M25 will be closed anticlockwise overnight between junctions 11 and 10."
Drivers will be diverted from junction 11 along the A320 and A245 through Byfleet to join the A3 at Painshill.
From Monday 27 to Friday 31 March, the M25 will be closed clockwise overnight (9pm-6am)between junctions 9 for Leatherhead and junction 10.
All vehicles under 14’6” will be diverted from the M25 at junction 8 (Reigate) along the A217, A240 and join the A3 at Tolworth. Vehicles over 14’6” will be diverted from the M25 at junction 9 (Leatherhead) along the A243, A309 and A307 through Esher and A245 to join the A3 at Painshill.
More information including diversion routes can be found on the scheme website: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/south-east/m25-junction-10/