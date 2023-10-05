EWBANK’S have announced robust results from their quarterly auction of jewellery and watches.
The sale was held on Wednesday, September 20 at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send – and the exceptional outcomes were propelled by a series of outstanding lots that garnered significant attention and competitive bidding.
One of the highlights was an exquisite Cartier agate plaque and enamel travel clock, a masterpiece of horological artistry. The auction witnessed a spirited battle, both online and in the room, resulting in an impressive price of £9,100 including buyer’s fees.
A 19th-century gold charm bracelet achieved remarkable success, culminating in a final price of £4,160.
An Art Deco diamond owl and tree pendant also captivated bidders, ultimately realising £4,420, surpassing its pre-sale estimate of £2,500.
Scandinavian jewellery emerged as a favoured category among buyers, with a Georg Jensen Danish silver necklace achieving a commendable £910, inclusive of buyer’s fees.
The watch section, with almost 100 lots of pocket watches and wristwatches on offer, showed no signs of being left behind.
Leading the pack were renowned watchmakers Rolex, Omega and Panerai, showcasing their enduring popularity among collectors.
The auction offered a diverse range of timepieces, spanning vintage wristwatches from the 20th century to contemporary classics.
A standout lot was an Omega Speedster, renowned for its role as the timepiece chosen by NASA for the Moon landings.
In this auction, a contemporary example – complete with a spare bracelet, documentation, literature and box – achieved a noteworthy £3,900.
A men’s Panerai Luminor Marina 44mm wristwatch, presented in an almost unworn condition and accompanied by comprehensive documentation and its original box, was another highly-contested lot. It realised an impressive £4,420.
Rolex watches of various vintages stirred significant interest and competitive bidding.
Notable among them was a Rolex Sky Rocket wristwatch, preserving its originality and fetching £1,040 against a pre-sale estimate of £500 to £700.
A modern Oyster Perpetual reference 116000, complete with its original box and documentation, achieved a final price of £4,680, inclusive of buyer’s fees.
Cartier, the iconic name synonymous with luxury and craftsmanship, invited bidders to step back in time and experience the timeless elegance of the 1920s and 1930s with one of their magnificent clocks.
An agate plaque and enamel travel clock featured in the auction.
Testament to Cartier’s dedication to beauty and functionality, it sold in the luxury gifts section for £9,100, soaring far over its estimate of £3,000 to £5,000.
Ewbank’s are welcoming consignments of jewellery, watches and luxury gifts for their auction being held on Wednesday, December 6.
Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday. For jewellery valuations, contact Ewbank’s for an appointment with one of their gemmologists.