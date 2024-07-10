A local patient support organisation is celebrating after being awarded £238,572 in National Lottery funding over 3 years to support its work.
Surrey-based Menopause and Cancer will use the money to support the thousands of UK women each year who experience cancer-induced menopause.
It has been running since 2022 and is staffed by a small, passionate and dedicated team. It was founded by Dani Binnington after she was pushed into a surgically-induced menopause at 39 as a result of her cancer treatment.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to have been awarded this vital funding from The National Lottery Community Fund,” Dani said.
“Each week I speak to women who say that navigating menopause as a result of their cancer treatment is harder than chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery altogether.
“There are millions without support and I am excited to be a part of making this a more positive experience for many.”
One in two women get a cancer diagnosis at some point in their lives. Cancer treatment will push 90 per cent of women over 40 and 40 per cent of those under that age into menopause. Many experience debilitating mental and physical symptoms as a result, and say they have no help in managing them.
Funding will go towards costs for the provision of expert-led workshops, in-depth programmes, community events, retreats and volunteer training. It will allow the organisation to continue to bring together a community of people who are navigating menopause after cancer.
The organisation has a community of leading experts for a holistic, better supported, better informed and empowered menopause experience. They inform people about their options and help people to feel less lonely, isolated and anxious.
Menopause and Cancer’s work is vital because it has a positive impact on cancer survivors’ quality of life, health outcomes and personal relationships.