What Surrey young carers say...

Lauren, juggling education and caring, said: “What tutors don’t understand is how caring affects your studies; sometimes I couldn’t make it to college for 9am as I had to help James out in the morning, or I couldn’t hand an assignment in on time, or complete homework because caring for my brother was more important.

“Fortunately, I found my way to one of the college mentors. If I had to speak to tutors, I would ask him to email them for me. He arranged extra time and got me working in long lunch breaks because there was no way I could work at home.”

Sriya is in her late teens and cares for her grandparents. She said: “I faced some trouble when it came to balancing schoolwork with my home life. In Indian culture, it’s expected that younger members of the family should care for the elderly; this meant that my caring role was almost an obligatory part of my life and my family struggled to see how it would make completing homework any harder.

“I had trouble managing this balance for a while until I found out about Surrey Young Carers (part of Action for Carers Surrey) who were able to give me support, I needed to care for my grandparents and complete my work.”

Rhianna, caring for her mum since the age of six, said: “Being an only child and caring for a parent is a heavy load and I wish there was greater understanding of what life is like. There can be all different levels of carer and it can affect people differently too. I remember when I was at school thinking, “Really, how am I going to do anything? I can’t even revise!

“But it all worked out, I ended up graduating university with a 1st class honours degree. I would say I’ve developed some good skills from being a carer and that it really can be a positive thing.”