It is with great sorrow that we announce the recent death of Philip Barralet.
Philip has served the village of Pirbright in many capacities over the last 50 years. He ran a plant nursery for some years in the village and many residents were his customers.
He was the chairman of Pirbright Parish Council for some years and in that capacity was instrumental in the village being twinned with the village of Cagny (Calvados) in France. He was the second chairman of Pirbright Twinning Association and was present at a great many of the exchange visits between Pirbright and Cagny which have taken place in the last 33 years, and are still continuing to this day.
Philip was a churchwarden for a period and organised charity concerts in the church at which the Cardiff Arms Park Male Voice Choir attended. The concerts were always very popular and they raised a lot money for various charities.
Philip was a keen supporter of the British Legion and always took part in Poppy collections.
One of Philip's great loves was horticulture and he was chairman of Pirbright Horticultural Society for many years. He presided over the annual show every July.
The current chairman and committee are at present realising what a lot of work it entailed!
In 2022 a tree was planted on Pirbright Green to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Then in 2024, to commemorate 125 years of the Horticultural Society, a celebration tea was held.
The event was attended members old and current, some of the judges from the shows and the Mayor of Guildford.
He will be sorely missed by his family and all the residents of Pirbright.
Obituary courtesy of Lucy Baker, secretary, Pirbright Horticultural Society
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.