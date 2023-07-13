Colleagues from Pennypot Day Nursery in Chobham have made a donation to a local charity, knowing it was a cause close to the hearts of one of their nursery families.
Quest RDA, also in Chobham, provides therapeutic horse riding for individuals with disabilities and special needs, and is attended by Isla, whose sister Hettie has been going to the day nursery on Pennypot Lane for the past four years.
Isla has the rare disorder fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, which causes soft tissue to transform into bone.
Having been touched by Isla’s passion for life and her family’s fundraising efforts for the causes that have helped them, the Pennypot team made an application to the charity support fund at their company, Childbase Partnership, which was granted for £650 in order to donate to Quest RDA for a new fitted saddle for Isla’s favourite horse, Hollie, who she rides at the stables every Friday as part of her most beloved hobby.
Pennypot Day Nursery charity representative Aprille Goubert said: “Isla is such a happy and inspiring little girl who doesn’t let anything stand in her way, and we have been absolutely thrilled to play a part in helping.
“We have loved learning all about the amazing work that Quest RDA do and visiting the stables, which is only a stone’s throw away from the nursery.
“Due to the nature of the conditions that the children and adults who go there have, it is vital that the saddles are specialised, so we are delighted that this donation will benefit not only Isla, but everyone who enjoys riding Hollie.
“Isla raised £3,000 during the pandemic for a struggling charity who had helped her, and her future fundraising plans include a superhero triathlon – she really is incredible. Isla’s family have also been on This Morning on ITV to raise awareness of the condition, which affects only around 2,500 people worldwide. We are in awe of them and their positivity.”
Quest RDA is a member group of the Riding for the Disabled Association and is based at Laris Farm in Chobham. Quest RDA offers riding and other equestrian activities to children and adults with disabilities and special needs. Quest is a registered charity and everyone involved with the group is a volunteer.
To operate, the charity has to raise £50,000 annually through fundraising initiatives and donations.