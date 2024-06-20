The Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust staff awards are open and the Trust is inviting the community to nominate for two specific awards. The Patients’ Choice Award for an individual and the Patients’ Choice Award for a team.
Anyone can nominate for one of these awards and can be from care received within Royal Surrey hospitals in Guildford, Milford, Haslemere and Cranleigh.
Perhaps a team or an individual who has had an especially positive impact on your care? Someone who supported your loved ones through the experience? It could simply be someone who made you smile. It’s your chance to say “thank you”.
To help acknowledge members of staff who shine and make a real difference, the Trust is asking you to write about your experience and nominate them now.
You can do so by completing the short nomination form. Closing date for nominations is Tuesday, July 23 at 11.59pm.