SHEERWATER lost out in the latest round of the government’s levelling-up funding.
Woking Borough Council and Surrey County Council submitted bids for the area, but both were rejected for investment.
More than a hundred projects received a share of the £2billion pot, including a controversial award of £19million towards a redevelopment in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Richmond, Yorkshire, constituency.
Woking Borough Council sought £3.8million to develop a Sheerwater health and community campus, which the council would have match funded, and the county council submitted a £12million bid towards improving bus facilities, cycling and walking in and around Sheerwater.
It was the only application for levelling-up funding for both councils.
Deputy leader of Woking Borough Council and portfolio holder for the Sheerwater Regeneration, Cllr Will Forster, said: “This government has chosen to ignore the pleas of our local community, showing yet again they are taking families here for granted.
“Had our bid been successful, the lives of people in Sheerwater would have been significantly improved.
“Instead, we have been left out and forced to fend for ourselves while the Prime Minister lines the pocket of his own area. It’s a disgrace.
“Sheerwater is the second most deprived area in Surrey and is a neighbourhood that is largely cut off from the surrounding areas. The canal runs down one side and a train line the other, meaning that access in and out is restricted to either end.
“Many residents do not have access to their own transport, which is why I wanted to see both Sheerwater’s transport issues tackled and bring essential health services into the area.
“The people of Sheerwater have been let down, but the Liberal Democrats will ensure that the government’s decision does not mean we are left behind.
“We will never stop fighting for a fair deal for our community.”
No levelling up across Surrey
No levelling up funding was given to any of Surrey’s councils. Last week's allocations saw more than £200m given to councils in south east England, including £45m to Kent County Council for more border control points and traffic improvement measures at Dover and £20m each for improvements to Folkestone and Sheerness town centres.
Over the border in Hampshire, Rushmoor Borough Council was also awarded £20m for a state-of-the-art leisure centre, library and cultural space in Farnborough to help tackle high levels of obesity, inactivity, and poor mental health in the area.
A SCC spokesperson said: “Whilst our bids in the latest round were not successful, we will continue to work closely with government to identify and access funding for the vital work we are doing to ensure no one in Surrey is left behind.”