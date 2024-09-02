Patients experiencing a mental health crisis can now benefit from support through NHS 111 in the South East.
Across England patients are among the first in the world to have access to a 24/7 full package of mental health crisis support via a 3-digit number.
People in crisis or concerned loved ones can now call 111, select the mental health option and speak to a trained mental health professional, who can guide and support them with next steps.
Health systems in the South East and across the country fast-tracked the rollout of individual 24/7 crisis phone lines during the pandemic which took around 200,000 calls per month, but the next step means anyone in England will have a single point of access via NHS 111.
NHS Talking Therapy Services are also available for people who need support for other mental conditions such as anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and PTSD, and anyone can refer themselves online or by contacting their GP.
Mental Health lead for NHS South East, Adanna Williams said: “We’re committed to putting our citizens first and recognise that there is no health without mental health.
“The launch of this service will enable those experiencing a mental health crisis to get support when you need it most. You can now call the 111 service 24 hours a day for access to local mental health support services making it easier than ever before to get specialist help.”
A full list of mental health support options is available via the NHS website. The service is also suitable for deaf people, with tailored services available via the NHS 111 website.
Nationally, the NHS has invested an extra £2.3 billion into expanding mental health services, and the latest innovation will help patients in crisis get directed to the support they need quickly.