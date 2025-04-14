Plans for Surrey’s new regional headquarters have been revealed, including up to 225 new homes.
The force said it hopes to develop a HQ fit for the ‘future of policing’ on the former Electrical Research Association and Cobham Industries site.
After Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was discovered in Reigate Police Station in September 2023, the division temporarily moved to the old Surrey Fire & Rescue Services HQ at Wray Park in Reigate.
Surrey Police envision the 3.9 hectare site on Cleeves Road could be transformed into a new 2,500sqm office space, three-storeys tall, for the Force’s new Eastern Division centre. HQ Gardens are also outlined in the police’s masterplan, hoping to provide some natural green space and “peaceful respite for employees”.
Planning documents state: “If we are to be a Police Force for the future, we need to provide the right working environment for our staff. Our temporary base is not a long-term option for the Force, and we need to create a space that is fit for purpose and the future of policing.”
Designs of the new eastern HQ show an emphasis on vertical lines through and long windows and coloured cladding on the top two floors. Around 167 parking spaces for staff and operation vehicles will be provided on the wider area of the site.
A phased development, the new police regional centre will be built first due to the time constraints of needing the new building complete by the end of 2026, planning documents state. Mole Valley District Council will decide whether Surrey Police’s vision for the site is up to scratch later down the line.
Described as the “optimum location” for the Force’s Eastern Division, the application highlights Leatherhead’s “easy reach” connections to major roads, location to significant towns and can house around 500 staff. The new regional HQ will cover the districts and boroughs of Epsom and Ewell, Mole Valley, Reigate and Banstead, and Tandridge.
Excerpts from planning documents read: “The creation of a bespoke, permanent divisional headquarters for the East of the county will support in improving the Police’s investigation times, reducing crime, and building relationships with our communities.”
Part of the scheme includes the demolition of existing buildings and creation of 40 new affordable homes in a part 4-storey, part 5-storey block in the centre of the site plan. Illustrative designs show many of the apartments with balconies.
Outline plans have also been put forward for up to 185 homes across five different buildings, between three and five storeys. No further details of designs of heights have been confirmed- but documents state the homes would include 1, 2 and 3-bedroom units.
Further parking is yet to be finalised on the residential parts, but with around 222 spaces proposed for the larger development blocks.