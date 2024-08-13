Wine aficionados will soon be able to sample the delights of pinot noir, chardonnay, and cabernet in their famous fermented form.
The Tanhurst Estate, on the southern slopes of Leith Hill began planting grapes in spring of 2020 as part of a growing shift away from traditional hay and dairy farming.
The family, who have been living there for the past 40 years, decided the best way to promote their wines was to let people visit and sample the fruits of their labour.
At Mole Valley District Council’s planning committee on August 7, their efforts became a reality after an unanimous approval.
The owners said: “The estate, has been in my wife’s family since 1826. The estate comprises traditional farmland and semi ancient woodlands.
“In order to keep its agricultural use we needed to find an alternative and economically viable way to farm the land so we consulted two of the most respected vineyard consultants in the country.”
“I believe the general public enjoy visiting vineyards and this is part of the experience of enjoying a bottle of wine that they buy.
“They need to see where the grapes were grown to understand the process the grapes have been through; from growing on the vine, to harvest, to fermentation in the tanks, and then bottling.
“We do all this at Birketts Farm. We need to use these barns for wine tasting and other events in order to persuade customers that our wine is made totally on site, available, and worth the money they pay for English wine.”
The plans for the Birketts Farm, in Tanhurst Lane at Abinger. Allow for the existing barns to be converted and used for wine tasting and associated sales and for hosting educational classes and private events and a cafe.
There will also be added onsite parking and toilet facilities.