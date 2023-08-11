HORSELL LODGE Care Home has celebrated the opening of Grandma’s Cottage – a place residents can call their own.
Unveiled by Woking mayor Cllr Ilyas Raja, Grandma’s Cottage represents the combined efforts of a successful resident-run initiative.
From selecting the decor to determining the facilities within the cottage, residents from Horsell Lodge were involved in every aspect of the project’s creation.
Grandma’s Cottage was originally a simple maintenance shed at the rear of the nursing home.
Rather than it being destroyed, however, the team at Horsell Lodge decided it should be transformed – and through the vision and dedication of the residents, the ‘shed’ is now unrecognisable as a fully-functioning kitchen and toilet facility.
One of the most touching features of Grandma’s Cottage is the serene memorial garden, accessible via the nursing home’s Cottage Path.
It offers residents a peaceful area where they can cherish the memories of their loved ones, or simply reflect in tranquil surroundings.
Home manager Julie Bignell and the residents were joined on the big day by families and team members of Horsell Lodge Care Home, all of whom played their part in making the day such a success.
During the celebrations, guests were treated to musical performances from Jubilee High School.
Julie said: “Grandma’s Cottage embodies the spirit and creativity of the people who live here, while showcasing the strong relationship between the residents and our team.
“This project is an example of the core values of Horsell Lodge – empowering residents, fostering a sense of belonging, and providing a space where cherished memories are made and treasured.
“Grandma’s Cottage is a project that has given residents a deep sense of community that was formed thanks to the power of collaboration from all here at Horsell Lodge Care Home.
“We love learning as much as we can about the people we care for, ensuring each resident’s time is tailored to their individual needs.”