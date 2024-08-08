A national not-for-profit is launching a new music initiative working across Woking, Guildford and Banstead.
Intergenerational Music Making (IMM Music) received funding through The Power of Music Fund. The money will go into ‘Harmony of Cultures’.
It will deliver music therapy workshops, choirs, and intergenerational music activities. Creating transformative musical moments that aim to foster joy, connection, and improved wellbeing.
The Woking hub is based at the Trinity Methodist Church and holds sessions throughout the year and is helped run by volunteers.
One such volunteer is Graham, who began as a participant at IMM Music’s activities after his wife passed away. He later became a trained volunteer and has gone on to facilitate numerous sessions at the local hub. It demonstrates the positive impact the organisation has on people’s lives.
Proven when Graham was featured on the BBC One Show in 2022, as a thank you from everyone at IMM Music Woking for his work.