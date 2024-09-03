A museum outside Woking is hosting a new exhibition over the autumn to help people get into the Christmas spirit as the festive season draws closer.
The ‘He's Behind you! Amateur Dramatics in Send and Ripley’ exhibition at Ripley Museum runs until December 7. Every Saturday morning from 10am to midday or by appointment with curator Claire.
The exhibition explores some of the origins of amateur dramatics such as Mystery Plays and Mummers Plays as well as the origin of Pantomime. The Send Amateur Dramatic Society known as SADS has been going strong sine the 1950s and the Ripley panto will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.
There is also a chance for children, aged 5-11 to join Wheels of Time and start collecting badges from participating museums of which Ripley is one. For more information about the scheme, visit https://surrey.wheelsoftime.uk/.
To arrange an appointment, contact Claire on 01483 728546.