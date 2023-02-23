A NEW retirement community on Brooklyn Road in Woking has been named Greenfield Place, after the school that was previously situated on the site until 2019.
Under construction by McCarthy Stone, one of the UK’s leading developers and manager of retirement communities, Greenfield Place is a nod to the Greenfield School which once stood on Brooklyn Road, and has since relocated to Woking Road, where it now has a new and much larger facility to offer education to children at multiple levels from nursery age upwards.
“We’re absolutely delighted to announce our new Retirement Living Plus development in Woking has been named Greenfield Place,” said Sam Watkins, divisional sales director at McCarthy Stone.
“The school which previously stood on the site has been a vital part of the town’s history, influencing and educating many young people over the years, so it felt only right to name the new development after the school and continue its legacy within the community.”
Once complete, Greenfield Place will comprise 49 one and two-bedroom apartments.
The development will also feature a communal lounge, an on-site bistro, landscaped gardens, on-site car park and a hotel-style guest suite, should homeowners have friends or relatives to stay.
An estate manager takes care of the day-to-day running of the development, while a security entrance system and 24-hour emergency call points provide added peace of mind.