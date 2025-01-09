Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts is urging people to kick start the New Year by signing up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.
The charity’s much-loved event, which raises funds for life-saving research, is returning to Guildford this summer. Anyone who joins in January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE25NY.
Every year around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East and money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 19 at Stoke Park and participants can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events or the Pretty Muddy events for all ages - a mud-splattered obstacle course.
Adele was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2021 and now lives with a stoma which she affectionately refers to as ‘Audrey.’ Just 18 months after completing surgery and chemotherapy, Adele set a Guinness World Record in London as the fastest woman to complete a marathon with an ileostomy.
Now she’s on a mission to conquer all six World Major Marathons including Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Boston and London to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Attitude Mag Foundation.
She is aiming to set the record for the fastest combined time for anyone with a stoma and closer to home, Adele is inspired to Race for Life by her sister Lois.
Adele said: “Within the space of two years, my Auntie Ann had lost our Uncle Phil to cancer and then had to go through it herself.
“Lois wanted to do Race for Life in tribute to them and to give back to the organisations that helped them and she’s inspired me to do the same.”