Aldershot Enterprise Centre is moving on August 1 to a prime location in the centre of Aldershot close to the train station.
Managed by WSX Developments and with investment from Rushmoor Borough Council, the modern premises will offer a range of services for small and growing local businesses.
Located at 14-40 Victoria Road, the building is in the process of being refurbished to accommodate over 50 businesses.
The centre will offer office space, co-working space, meeting rooms for hire, a business address facility, on-site parking and a large, modern café on site.
Centre manager Lorna Oldham believes the centre will be vital for supporting local businesses.
She said: “We are so excited for this next chapter moving forward for Aldershot Enterprise Centre! We have been fortunate to find a space with the support of Rushmoor Borough Council which helps us to offer a more secure future for the small businesses and start-ups of Hampshire & Surrey.
"In an ideal town centre location, only a short walk from the train station, we can continue our promise to help local businesses find a home and develop their companies with a trusted, transparent and reliable office provider.
"We are incredibly proud that after almost nine years operating in Aldershot and helping hundreds of local businesses that we can continue the same great service helping the local community build businesses that thrive!”
The team at Aldershot Enterprise Centre will continue to offer wrap-around support to their tenants. This includes superfast internet, reception service and everything needed to run a business in a supportive environment.
Lorna added: “We can offer a complete service at competitive rates. As a team we pride ourselves on the friendly community atmosphere we’ve created at the centre and that ethos will remain.”
The leader of Rushmoor Borough Council, Councillor David Clifford, said: "We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Aldershot Enterprise Centre to Victoria Road!
"I know they will benefit from the excellent facilities that are being put in place. This building, once it is fitted out, will be an important part of our regeneration of the town centre, and we hope to have many more businesses joining Aldershot Enterprise Centre there. There will also be a payoff in terms of increasing footfall for our retailers.
"It’s the perfect location for Aldershot Enterprise Centre to carry on with their important work mentoring and helping to grow businesses and creating new jobs in our community.”
Aldershot Enterprise Centre was established in 2014 at Mandora House, a former officers’ mess. Since then, the centre has been home to over 150 local businesses and over 400 jobs have been created.
Peter Grant, chief executive of WSX Developments said of the move: “We are delighted to have received support from Rushmoor Borough Council to lease the modern premises on Victoria Road.
"At WSX, we are passionate about supporting local start-ups, small and growing businesses and the move will enable the team at the Aldershot Enterprise Centre to continue to do this whilst also supporting the local economy.”