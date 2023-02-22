STAFF at Woking railway station are wearing hi-vis tabards bearing the logo Small Talk Saves Lives, as part of a new campaign by Samaritans, in partnership with Network Rail and British Transport Police.
South Western Railway (SWR) workers are part of the initiative to remind the public that everyone has the potential to be a lifesaver by simply striking up a conversation.
Promoting the logo on the tabards is down to the efforts of Jason, one of SWR’s drivers, who has worked with Samaritans and SWR after being inspired to help from his own experience.
After being bereaved by suicide and feeling at his lowest, Jason reached out to Samaritans online web chat for help. Knowing rail staff who have also been impacted, he said he wanted to encourage passengers and staff to talk and know they’re not alone.
The campaign comes after new research from Samaritans revealed that only 50% of UK adults said they would feel confident approaching and speaking to someone they don’t know if they were concerned about them in public.
“It’s normal to feel anxious about starting a conversation with someone you don’t know in person, but at Samaritans we know first-hand how life-changing that conversation could be,” said Julie Bentley, Samaritans CEO.
“Suicidal thoughts are often temporary and there’s no evidence to suggest that you will make the situation worse – it’s about trusting your instincts, starting a conversation, and showing you care.
“We know it’s been a really challenging time for people’s mental health over the last few years, so we hope the Small Talk Saves Lives campaign builds that confidence and remind the public of the difference they can make. Let’s continue to look out for one another – it could save a life.”
In a campaign first, Samaritans volunteers across the country will also be heading to their local stations to host outreach events.
Samaritans’ volunteers will be at Woking station tomorrow, from 11am-1pm, speaking to passengers about the campaign, highlighting the power of talking and providing myth busting leaflets to help ease any concerns they may have.
“South Western Railway is really proud to once again be working in partnership with Samaritans on this important campaign to highlight the power of small talk,” said Jane Lupson, SWR’s safety and security director.
“We’ve worked with Samaritans since 2010 to encourage life-saving conversations with both our staff and the public. It’s so important we continue look out for one another, as we all have the power to start a conversation, which could save a life.”