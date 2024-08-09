The golf and networking evening will be held on Wednesday, September 4 from 5pm to 7.30pm at Top Golf in Addlestone.
Whether you are new to the world of networking or want to brush up on your networking skills. The Surrey Young Professionals Networking (SYP) series will connect you with like-minded people.
Surrey Chambers of Commerce said: “Our SYP networking evenings are therefore a little more informal, in a laid-back, less corporate setting.
“All are welcome!”
You don’t have to be an avid golfer to have fun, as all abilities are welcome. Teams will be mixed so you have the opportunity to network with new people and you will be able to mingle with everyone else afterwards.
Price is £45 for members and £50 for non-members - plus VAT. Book online at: https://tinyurl.com/Top-Golf-Networking