The annual Big Wild Walk with The Wildlife Trusts is just around the corner – and you’re invited you to be a part of this exciting challenge.
The Big Wild Walk, taking place from Monday (October 16) to October 30, is more than just a stroll – it’s an opportunity to set your target for two weeks and raise vital funds for wildlife.
The Wildlife Trusts – of which Surrey Wildlife Trust is a part – are calling on all nature lovers, wildlife walkers and climate heroes to support this national fundraising event.
Whether you’re an avid hiker, a leisurely cyclist or somewhere in between, the challenge is up to you.
You set the distance and fundraising target. You can walk it, cycle, swim or even roll if you wish! You can go solo or as part of a team. You can tackle your challenge all in one day, or in several short stretches over the.
No matter the challenge, every £1 raised will create a wilder future, and when you raise over £30 you will receive an exclusive #BigWildWalk pin badge.
If you have young children, you can try the Hedgehog Challenge, created with Timmy Time, a BBC TV show for pre-schoolers: the challenge here is to walk 3km with your little ones, which is the distance a hedgehog can cover in a night.
Big Wild Walk is The Wildlife Trusts’ annual fundraising challenge where people all over the UK walk for people and for planet.
By taking part you will be directly supporting The Wildlife Trusts’ “30 by 30” mission: to protect and connect 30 per cent of land and the seas for nature’s recovery by 2030.
They say 30 per cent is the bare minimum for nature to start recovering.
Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “The next ten years must be a time of renewal, of rewilding our lives, of green recovery.
“We all need nature more than ever and when we succeed in reaching 30 by 30 we’ll have wilder landscapes that store carbon and provide on-your-doorstep nature for people too.
“Everyone can support and help us to succeed. Making more space for nature to become abundant once again will give our struggling wildlife the chance to recover and also restore beautiful wild places – places that store carbon and help to tackle the climate crisis.”
The Wildlife Trusts say that by joining their mission for nature’s recovery, you will make a real difference to wildlife and our natural world.
They say: “Every £1 donated will help us achieve our vision for a wilder future. Together we can restore huge peatlands, which store carbon and become a home for threatened birds like curlews and golden plovers.
“We will create new wetlands, which reduce the risk of towns and villages flooding and are also great for dragonflies and water voles.
“We will plant new underwater seagrass meadows to soak up carbon and shelter sea horses and other sea life. Nature has given us so much, it’s now our turn to give back.”
For full details of Big Wild Walk or to sign up for the challenge, visit www.wildlifetrusts.org/bigwildwalk