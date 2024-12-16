Michael: When you play a role it will naturally become your own but I carry the memory of everybody that I've watched play him. I don't try to compete with them and I like to acknowledge what they've done. I've really enjoyed all their performances but I think David Suchet in particular has dominated the national consciousness because he did it for about 20 years on television, so when people say 'Poirot' they automatically think of his appearance, his persona and his acting of the role. To veer far away from that would not be right but because it is a stage production there is more expression and more passion involved. We cannot be dependent on the television close-up, we have to project ourselves, and there is also room for losing your temper and getting exasperated, as well as being utterly charming.