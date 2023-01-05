Drivers are being advised to plan ahead because of several upcoming closures on the A3 around Guildford.
Overnight closures will take place on the A3 Milford Interchange from Monday, January 9 until Wednesday, January 18 between 11pm and 6am, to allow resurfacing work and line painting. The southbound A3 will be closed between the A31 Hogs Back and the Milford Interchange.
There will be no southbound entry from the Compton or Hurtmore junctions and drivers will be diverted via the A31 past Alton, using the A32 and A272 to rejoin at Petersfield.
Overnight closures will also take place on the A3 at Burntcommon to complete resurfacing work on the southbound carriageway around the Burpham Interchange and exit slip roads. The southbound A3 will be closed on Friday, January 20 between the A247 entry slip road at Burntcommon to the A3100 exit slip road at Burpham.
Drivers will be diverted through Ripley, along the A247 through West Clandon, using the A25 and A246 to join at Cathedral Junction.
For more information and the latest travel alerts, visit www.nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/ or call 0300 123 5000.
Local Twitter services are also available at @HighwaysSEAST